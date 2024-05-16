Top track

I Threw Glass at My Friend's Eyes and Now I'm on Probation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Destroy Boys at Zydeco

Zydeco
Thu, 16 May, 6:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
$27.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Threw Glass at My Friend's Eyes and Now I'm on Probation
Got a code?

About

Destroy Boys return to Birmingham with special guests Margaritas Podridas & Chokecherry at Zydeco on May 16th, 2024.

ALL AGES
Presented by Reaction Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Destroy Boys, Margaritas Podridas, Chokecherry

Venue

Zydeco

2001 15th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.