GUTS

EartH
Fri, 17 May, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £23.46
About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Join us at EartH, where Guts will take us on a journey through afro, cuban and jazz dance music with an all night long DJ set.

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at EartH, please...

Presented by Columbo Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GUTS.

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
Accessibility information

