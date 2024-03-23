DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
for those who are, for those who love them. for those who've been loved by them.
FEMMES ON TOP AND FEMMES ON THE BOTTOM .... to all the femmes I've known and who've loved and supported me unconditionally.
Us butches owe you. Fact.
In the words of our Jo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs