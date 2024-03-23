DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Butch Please! Femmes On Top

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
for those who are, for those who love them. for those who've been loved by them.

FEMMES ON TOP AND FEMMES ON THE BOTTOM .... to all the femmes I've known and who've loved and supported me unconditionally.

Us butches owe you. Fact.

In the words of our Jo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
1250 capacity

