DJ EJ + Friends: Missed The Rage "Festival Pre-Party"

EartH
Thu, 11 Jul, 8:00 pm
About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Counterfeit LDN presents - DJ EJ & Friends “Missed The Rage Festival Pre-Party”

Sounds by DJ EJ, mixing Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Yeat, etc.

If you have any...

Presented by Counterfeit LDN.
Lineup

DJ EJ

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
