DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laura Misch + Rory A. Green

Band on the Wall
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£20.28

About

Laura Misch is a London-based multidisciplinary artist and producer.

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, debut album ‘Sample The Sky’ is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. Out October 13th via One Little Indepen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laura Misch

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

