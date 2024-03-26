DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Iönä with Maella, Emma Tea and Domiziana

The Victoria
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:30 pm
From £5.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sweden-born, London-based multi-creative, artist/songwriter/producer IÖNÄ headlines a COLOSSAL line-up, featuring fellow dark pop talent MAELLA, witty songstress EMMA TEA and R&B powerhouse DOMIZIANA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Analogue Cometa & Mesmerized
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Domiziana, Maella

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

