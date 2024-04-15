Top track

Body Void - Human Greenhouse

Body Void + Eye Flys + Torpor

Crofters Rights
Mon, 15 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Body Void - Human Greenhouse
About

Body Void originally formed in the spring of 2014 as Devoid with the aim to combine the most extreme elements of hardcore punk and doom metal. Since changing their name in 2016 with the release of their full-length debut, Ruins, they’ve continued to evolve...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TORPOR, Eye Flys, Body Void

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

