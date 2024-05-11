DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AVAION

Supersonic Records
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Adolescent, AVAION avait un rêve, celui d’un disque d’or qui, dans sa tête, avait déjà une place assignée sur le mur de la chambre. Douze ans plus tard, ce vœu s’est réalisé lorsqu’il a reçu un disque de platine pour son premier single “Pieces”, qui a prés...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AVAION

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

