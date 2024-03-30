Top track

Koncept presents: Len Faki Live AV Experience

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
From $16.54

About

Join us on March 30th for the highly anticipated return of Len Faki to Los Angeles after 2.5 years!

Get ready to immerse yourself in a live audio-visual experience enhanced by Koncept's state-of-the-art production. Prepare to be transported to another rea...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Len Faki

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

