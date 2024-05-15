Top track

An evening with Veronica Swift

The Sun Rose
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are so excited to host the incredible Veronica Swift for a month long residency! Simply put, Veronica Swift is not only one of the most dazzling singers to emerge in her generation, she’s one of the most versatile and if you haven't heard of her, now is...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose
Lineup

Veronica Swift

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
125 capacity

