Präsentiert von Kampf der Künste
Moderation: Hinnerk Köhn - Bestuhlte Veranstaltung
Pointen spitz wie Rosendornen, Gags überraschend wie ein Wespenstich, zuckersüße Jokes wie eine eiskalte Limonade am Strand – das alles ist Stand Up in Planten un Blomen...
