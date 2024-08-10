DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KDK Stand Up

Draussen im Grünen
Sat, 10 Aug, 6:30 pm
ComedyHamburg
€26.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Präsentiert von Kampf der Künste
Moderation: Hinnerk Köhn - Bestuhlte Veranstaltung

Pointen spitz wie Rosendornen, Gags überraschend wie ein Wespenstich, zuckersüße Jokes wie eine eiskalte Limonade am Strand – das alles ist Stand Up in Planten un Blomen...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Kampf der Künste
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

