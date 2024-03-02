Top track

Astronauta

UNIT11: Cesco, Oldboy, scruz, Zefer

The Hackney Social
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Astronauta
About

Following an incredible first show, UNIT11 returns to The Hackney Social on the 2nd March with another mad lineup spanning all corners of the garage scene! We’ll be joined by the likes of Cesco, Oldboy, scruz and Zefer who will be coming through to provide...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cesco, Oldboy, Zefer

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

