DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chronicles of Dub: Stand High Patrol, Brain Damage, Sinai Sound + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 15 Jun, 9:00 pm
London
From £8

About

Another hugeeee lineup from the Chronicles of Dub team!

Don't miss a night of Dub, Roots Reggae, Steppas and more sounds from across the soundsystem culture spectrum. 🇯🇲

🦁 Lineup 🦁

🦁 Stand High Patrol (Pupajim / Rootystep / Mac Gyver / Merry)

🦁 B...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stand High Patrol, Brain Damage, Sinai Sound System and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

