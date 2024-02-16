DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re back for our first event of the year, our annual Gal Palentines Party! 💘
We’ll be celebrating all forms of love, care and affection 💕whether that’s self-love, platonic love or romantic love. So bring your bestie, your polycule, your partner/s, or...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.