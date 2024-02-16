Top track

ODD PRESENTS: DAYKODA + CYMA

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VEN 16.02.2024 || ODD || MONK Roma

ODD torna per il primo appuntamento del 2024 con una serata tutta dedicata al meglio della scena italiana. Main act dell'evento infatti Andrea Gamba aka Daykoda, compositore, musicista e producer di base a Milano a caval...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

