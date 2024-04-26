DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Turno Presents: GAMETIME Round 2

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 26 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Turno returns to the capital for his concept GAMETIME. Join him and some very special guests on the night. Get ready for out of this world visuals on the stunning 8k led wall.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

