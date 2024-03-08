Top track

Lekna & Eve Lesedi - Something New

Lekna

The Finsbury
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Lekna is a music producer, guitarist, and frontman based in South West London. He effortlessly blends a resurgence of soulful disco sounds from the 70s and 80s, creating a unique, sleek modern twist within his music.

Lekna’s influences range across the de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

