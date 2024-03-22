Top track

Walking Phoenix - Birthday





Walking Phoenix (Fargo), Tarias & The Sound and Cold Casuals

Palmer's Bar
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Walking Pheonix hailing from Fargo is going to take the helm of the night blasting out a fun frenzy of rock and roll!

Walking Phoenix is an Indie-Alternative Rock Band hailing from Fargo/ Moorhead on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota. The band form...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walking Phoenix, Tarias and the Sound

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

