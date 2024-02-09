DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lattexplus Night w/ Danielle & Martina Potente

Uoll Loft
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyFirenze
€12
About Danielle

Not only is Danielle a trusted tastemaker in genres of all BPMs via her NTS residency, but the Bristol-based creative is a DJ, illustrator and the head of her own record label, Soft Raw. Offering a platform for aspiring womxn DJs via her nationwide initiat Read more

Event information

✨ 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝘂𝘀 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 ✨

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Lattexplus
Lineup

Danielle

Venue

Uoll Loft

Firenze, Firenze, città metropolitana di Firenze 50127, Italia
Doors open10:30 pm

