Versus The World

New Cross Inn
Mon, 13 May, 6:00 pm
Till the Wheels + New Cross Live presents

Punk band from Santa Barbara, CA

https://linktr.ee/versustheworldmusic

+ supports

13th May 2024

London

Doors 6pm

£10 ADV £13 OTD

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Till the Wheels / New Cross Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Versus the World

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
