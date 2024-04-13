DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tedious x Ø15 - Presents: STUNNA’s 4L

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 13 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.50
About

Tedious and Ø15 have teamed up to bring London a stacked lineup of both rising artists and DJ's for a night showcasing alternate music from the UK scene. Hosting St3v as the headliner and LUC as Special Guest.

2 hours of Dj's, 2+ hours of live performance...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tedious x Ø15
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
DJ Westy, 9NOVA, KidCorley and 1 more

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:30 pm

