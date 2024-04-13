DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tedious and Ø15 have teamed up to bring London a stacked lineup of both rising artists and DJ's for a night showcasing alternate music from the UK scene. Hosting St3v as the headliner and LUC as Special Guest.
2 hours of Dj's, 2+ hours of live performance...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.