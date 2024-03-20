DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Heavy brass, brutal riffage, pounding drums, cojones, and Spanish urban lyrics that make you wonder "did they just say that?". Yes they did. They go by the name of ¡PENDEJO!
¡PENDEJO! is a heavy rock band from the Netherlands, founded by two cousins with...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.