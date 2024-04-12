DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Kanpai Quartet + More

Piano Smithfield
Fri, 12 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HOT VOX Presents:  The Kanpai Quartet

Live music venue and late night piano bar in the heart of the culture mile, moments walk from Barbican tube station.

Artists Playing

The Kanpai Quartet

VENUE ADDRESS:  14 Long Ln, Barbican. London

VENUE WEBSITE:...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Piano Smithfield

14 Long Ln, Barbican, London EC1A 9PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.