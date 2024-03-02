DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pop Icons Rave - Your Favorite Pop Hits, Revamped with an Exhilarating Electronic Twist - Live at LPR on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
Expect to hear original edits & remixes with lyrics of your favorite past and p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.