XJAZZ! CLUB #2

Fluxbau
Wed, 7 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.32
We ran XJAZZ! CLUB experiment that turned into a fantastic experience!

XJAZZ! FESTIVAL has a strong commitment to promoting not only the power of improvisation but to bringing the community together.
We are moving forward, so get prepared to be blown away!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
XJAZZ!
Fluxbau

Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

