Le Privé at Foundation Room (Houston)

Foundation Room
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyHouston
$36.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le Privé has made its way back to Houston on February 23 at Foundation Room.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cirque Noir.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Cirque Noir [DJ SET]

Foundation Room

1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

