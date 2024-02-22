Top track

Kesha - TiK ToK

La Bringue x Cider - Girl Nostalgia Party

211
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
Free

About

Salut à toutes les fêtardes et les fashionistas de Paris! 💃✨

Joignez-vous à La Bringue et Cider pour une soirée GIRLS ONLY exceptionnelle de "Girlhood Nostalgia" le 22 février au 211, Paris 75019. Plongez dans l'univers captivant des années 2000-2010 ave...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.
Lineup

DJ Peachee, DJ Klemee

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

