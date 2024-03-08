Top track

JMG NIGHTS: International Women’s Day Takeover

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 8 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Off the back of a year of sell-out music showcases spotlighting women, Jozana Music Group are taking over Ninety One Livingroom for International Women's Day 2024. With a killer lineup of standout artists, Mysie, Piper-Grace & Jessy Blakemore, join us from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jozana Music Group.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Piper-Grace, Mysie

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
250 capacity

