A Cross The Disco: A Justice Disco Dance Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:30 pm
About

Praise be upon thee, Justice has returned! Celebrating the new singles and album announcement from our favorite French duo, 'A Cross The Disco' will feature music from Justice + all your favorite indie sleaze, blog haus, and nu disco artists.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

