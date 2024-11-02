DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cloudbusting are thrilled to return to The Brudenell with their new stunning ‘The Line, The Cross and The Curve’ tour!

Featuring songs from the legendary short film of the same name which Kate Bush released in 1994, this spectacular new show offers audien...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cloudbusting

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

