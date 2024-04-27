Top track

You & Your Shadows

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rockaway Beach presents: Moderate Rebels

The Waiting Room
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You & Your Shadows
Got a code?

About

Moderate Rebels head to The Waiting Room for a headline show in support of their latest album, For Your Sustainable Development (Everyday Life Recordings).

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Green House Group.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moderate Rebels

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.