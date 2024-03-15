DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

(Conférence) Les speakers dans les battles, un rôle essentiel !

La Place
Fri, 15 Mar, 2:00 pm
TalkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le ou la speaker des battles de danse hip-hop présente l'évènement et fait le lien entre les danseur·euses et le public. Il ou elle donne l'énergie nécessaire, encourage et met l'ambiance. Le ou la speakeur est également le chef d'orchestre du battle, en r...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open1:45 pm

