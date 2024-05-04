Top track

Wildflowers

Elsewhere Presents: Darius

Knockdown Center
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$37.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Describing Darius’ music is like trying to gather the infinitely large and the infinitely

small, or thinking music can be as hedonist as introspective. For almost ten years,

the producer feeds us his dreamy music, filled with cosmic images.

After dazzli...

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duñe, Zimmer, Darius

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

