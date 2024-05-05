Top track

Demob Happy

The Boileroom
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£15.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Demob Happy

According to The Guardian, Geordie rock trio Demob Happy create a “seedy, mucky and excellent” hybrid of fuzzy psychedelic rock and grunge. Formed in the late ’00s, the Brighton-based band’s debut, Dream Soda (2015), analyses consumerism, while follow-up H Read more

Event information

They’ve toured the USA four times, gigged with Jack White, Band Of Skulls, Royal Blood, The Amazons (with White even inviting the band on stage to jam), opened the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival, headlined London’s iconic SCALA and received critica...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
Lineup

Demob Happy

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

