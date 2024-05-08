DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dummy Toys

Goldener Salon
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

2015 – "DUMMY TOYS" appeared in Northeastern China’s dusty, noisy, and chaotic world, playing fast and violent raw punk without hesitation. Nothing is gentle or pleasant. Nobody is smiling or cute. Their shows are wild beyond YOUR imagination.

DUMMY TOYS...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dummy Toys

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.