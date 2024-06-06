Top track

I'll Believe in Anything

BOECKNER (Dan Boeckner of Wolf Parade, Handsome Furs)

El Club Detroit
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniel Boeckner understands the grit and gravel that accumulates

in the heart and that it takes an unwavering courage to crack

through that clutter and burrow to the other side. And in

Boeckner’s hands, that quest comes via postapocalyptic synth

and gu...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Boeckner

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

