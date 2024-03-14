Top track

Angela Aux - Morning Time

Angela Aux live

Hafenklang
Thu, 14 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Angela Aux, seit Jahren auf Mission zwischen Pop und Untergrund, Anti-Folk und Experimental-Pop. Notorischer Songwriter und Spinner, Mastermind bei Aloa Input, Filmmusik und Schreibmaschinen-Performances, zeitgenössisch bis eklektizistisch, heiter bis mela...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Angela Aux

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

