DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Self Producing for dumb dumbs (Marketing and PR)

The Bill Murray
Wed, 21 Feb, 4:30 pm
WorkshopLondon
£5.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An intro to the process, trials, tribulations of self producing for EdFringe and beyond. This is a general intro including breaking downs the numbers, venue splits, budgets, lack of budgets, To-Do Lists, Do No Do Lists, pointers, tips, tricks.

Isabelle Fa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Isabelle Farah

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.