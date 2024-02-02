Top track

Il Caffè e Le Rose (Remix)

THE BLUEBEATERS

Vibra
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsModena
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Bluebeaters live al Vibra di Modena

un altro importante appuntamento per la musica in levare

I Bluebeaters portano al Vibra il loro non sento piu tour

Ingresso riservato ai soci ARCI

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

The bluebeaters

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

