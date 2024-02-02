DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tecniche Perfette 2k24 - Freestyle Battle

Legend Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tecniche Perfette 2k24 - Freestyle Battle

Questo è un evento 8+
Presentato da Legend Club

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.