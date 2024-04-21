DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Snow Strippers at Club Congress

Club Congress
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday April 21st

w/ special guest Club Eat

7pm

ADV $25 | DOS $30

16+

---SNOW STRIPPERS---Snow strippers is a duo made up of members Tatiana Schwaninger and Graham Perez. They met in Florida in 2018 and began making music together towards the end of...

16+
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snow Strippers

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.