Brodos Vinyl Set

Ostello Bello
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I Brodos sbarcano a Ostello Bello coi loro vinili. Progetto nato a Milano nel 2016 attualmente di casa District272. Sarà letteralmente un viaggio attraverso la musica House, Funk, Disco, Soulful e Mediterranea del secolo scorso fino alle produzioni più rec...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ostello Bello.

Venue

Ostello Bello

Via Medici, 4, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
200 capacity

