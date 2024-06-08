Top track

Drahla - Default Parody

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drahla

Whereelse?
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drahla - Default Parody
Got a code?

About

This year, Drahla make their long-awaited return with their astounding second record angeltape. It’s an offering that was not only interesting for the Leeds-based art-rock experimentalists to make, but offers an intriguing world for audiences to explore wi...

All ages
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drahla

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.