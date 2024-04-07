Top track

Brittany Bindrim - Obelisk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brittany Bindrim (Album Release) w/ Panic Priest, DJ Jeff Moyer

Sleeping Village
Sun, 7 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brittany Bindrim - Obelisk
Got a code?

About

$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

Electronic pop artist + composer Brittany Bindrim will be releasing her long-awaited debut album Velella Velella on March 8, 2024 on Metropolis Records. Already known for her catchy melodies and powerhouse vocal performances...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.