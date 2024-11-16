Top track

It Makes No Difference

The Darling Buds

229
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.08

About

The Darling Buds and The Loves come to 229 on 19th November 2024. Access Policy: https://229.london/disability-access-policy/

We operate a No Readmission policy.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Mute Elephant Music
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Darling Buds, The Loves

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

