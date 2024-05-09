DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This May, we'll be raising our glasses and celebrating the stunning sounds of queen of soul, Amy Winehouse.
Expect a performance by the Belgrave House Band, embracing her album from start to finish with live renditions of undeniable classics such as 'Back...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.