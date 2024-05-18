Top track

Barcelona Gipsy balKan Orchestra - Ciòr Baro

BGKO -Barcellona Gipsy balKan Orchestra

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 18 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Apertura porte -> ore 21:30

Inizio live → ore 22:30

Vi ricordiamo che, per accedere alla serata, è necessaria la tessera Arci 2023/2024! Se non ce l’avete, potete farla online [costo: 10€] scaricando la nuova app Arci a questo link: https://bit.ly/3ZRC...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Barcelona Gipsy balKan Orchestra

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

