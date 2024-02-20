DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bass & Billiards

The Point
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
69 Club resident ZettaWattz will be taking over The Point, delivering a night filled heavy bass, experimental, house and more! Swing by and enjoy this massive lineup, free pool and more.

WHO WE ARE.

The 69 Club was born and bred on the Chicago Lakefront,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Point
Lineup

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

