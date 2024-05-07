DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FUJI|||||||||||TA, Stephanie Cheng Smith

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 7 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Japanese organ-builder and inventor FUJI|||||||||||TA comes to Los Angeles for an intimate show in the theater at 2220 Arts + Archives at a show pulled by UPEND. Los Angeles-based composer and instrument creator Stephanie Cheng Smith opens the show.

~...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by UPEND.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stephanie Cheng Smith, FUJI||||||||||TA

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.