Boeckner (Dan Boeckner of Wolf Parade, Handsome Furs)

The Horseshoe Tavern
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
Daniel Boeckner understands the grit and gravel that accumulates in the heart and that it takes an unwavering courage to crack through that clutter and burrow to the other side. And in Boeckner’s hands, that quest comes via postapocalyptic synth and guitar...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dan Boeckner

The Horseshoe Tavern

370 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

